Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share on Thursday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.
Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $55.78. 27,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,831. Heineken has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
