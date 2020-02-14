Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share on Thursday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $55.78. 27,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,831. Heineken has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.