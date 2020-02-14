Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce sales of $123.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $124.30 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $138.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $552.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $553.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.46 million, with estimates ranging from $514.90 million to $542.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

