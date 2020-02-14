HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Down 5.3%

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, approximately 248 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

