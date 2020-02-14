Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after buying an additional 103,181 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 259,858 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

