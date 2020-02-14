Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Hemp’s analysis:

Get Hemp alerts:

Shares of HEMP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 12,873,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,075,760. Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.