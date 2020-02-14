HempCoin (THC) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $801,579.00 and $985.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049569 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00079157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,398.12 or 1.00638824 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000674 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,966,973 coins and its circulating supply is 254,831,822 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

