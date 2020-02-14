Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 897,302 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 226,488 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,455,000 after acquiring an additional 85,831 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 38,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,431. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

