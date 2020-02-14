Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $415.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

