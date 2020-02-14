Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SNLN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

