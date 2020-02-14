Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.08-4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.08-4.21 EPS.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.96. 1,396,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

