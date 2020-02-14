Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

