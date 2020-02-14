HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 5th

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

HollyFrontier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HollyFrontier has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.