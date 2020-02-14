Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

