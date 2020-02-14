Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

HD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

