HorusPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $609,071.00 and $14.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

