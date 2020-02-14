Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.92 Million Stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.48% of NOW worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

DNOW stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of research firms have commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

