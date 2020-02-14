Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

