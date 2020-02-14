Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,496 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

