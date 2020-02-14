Hosking Partners LLP Sells 19,176 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.87% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

