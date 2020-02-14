Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,627 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

