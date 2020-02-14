Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Alcoa worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $11,867,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after buying an additional 494,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 281,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

