Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 1.07% of AquaVenture worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AquaVenture by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAAS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.97 million, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAAS. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

