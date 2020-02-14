HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

About HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.