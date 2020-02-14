HSBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HSBC restated their neutral rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,283. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

