HSBC Upgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,412. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,978,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.