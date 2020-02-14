HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.33. 18,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.68. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

