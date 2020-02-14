HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.07 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.23. 69,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,422. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

