Humaniq Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $89,144.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

