Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 224,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.