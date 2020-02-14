Hydro One Ltd Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on H. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.46.

H traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$28.95. 33,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,685. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of -125.02. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$28.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

