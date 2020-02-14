Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.46.

H stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.02 and a 1 year high of C$29.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.84.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

