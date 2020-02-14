Hydro Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,331.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $33,331.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

