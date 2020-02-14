HyperCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.14 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00023825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $108.31 million and $63.14 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,510,880 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allcoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, TOPBTC, Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

