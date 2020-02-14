Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.75 ($11.33).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

