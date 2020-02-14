Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 5.8%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.48, approximately 599,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 409,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.41 million, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 771,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

