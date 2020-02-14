ICU Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 685 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,102% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.89. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

