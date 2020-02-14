ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

