ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,195,000 after purchasing an additional 719,663 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 89,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.