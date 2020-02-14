IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.34. 2,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,182. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $140.74 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

