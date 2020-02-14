IDEX Membership Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $118.56 or 0.01155245 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $237,115.00 and $4,071.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.06109956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00128161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.