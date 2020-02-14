IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDPUF remained flat at $$12.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23 shares of the stock traded hands.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

