Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.57. 2,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,298. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.22 and a 1-year high of $209.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

