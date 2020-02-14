Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,193. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $119.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

