Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $11,975,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,241,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

