Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,154 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,656,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,267,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,490. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

