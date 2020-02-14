Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,991 Shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 2,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000.

Shares of PULS remained flat at $$50.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

