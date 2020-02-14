II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.19 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,167. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

