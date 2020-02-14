Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.02 Million in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

