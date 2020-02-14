Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.04 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.