Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $876,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,021.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,865.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,695.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,562.02 and a 12-month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,090 shares of company stock worth $49,685,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.